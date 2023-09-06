SKODA SUPERB to make a comeback with ADAS functions soon

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 06, 2023 | 11:36 am 2 min read

The upcoming SKODA SUPERB will roll on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: SKODA)

SKODA is gearing up to reintroduce the current-generation SUPERB in the Indian market soon. The mildly refreshed sedan will feature Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) functions and a powerful 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine. The car will be imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) under the government's GSR 870 rule, allowing for a limited number of units without homologation requirements. It is expected to make a strong comeback in the top-spec L&K trim.

It will feature a new infotainment system and designer wheels

The refreshed SKODA SUPERB will be exclusively available in the range-topping L&K version. It will likely be offered in three paint options, along with 17-inch "Stratos" alloy wheels, as standard. We expect it to retain the spacious five-seater cabin. However, it will likely pack the "Columbus" infotainment system. Powering the upcoming sedan will be the same 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that produces 190hp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. The mill will be mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

It will come equipped with Level-2 ADAS functions

The reintroduced SKODA SUPERB will be the first car for the Czech automaker in India to feature Level-2 ADAS technology as standard. The list will include a lane-keeping assist and a park assist function with a 360-degree-view camera. Furthermore, it will get an active tire pressure monitoring system, adaptive cruise control with speeds of up to 210km/h, and nine airbags.

Order books for the SKODA SUPERB are open, albeit unofficially

Some dealers have already started accepting unofficial bookings for the SKODA SUPERB, with prices being quoted at around Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The car will be reintroduced in only the L&K variant and will be sold as a CBU. More details on the sedan's re-launch are expected to surface in the coming weeks, providing potential buyers with a clearer picture of the luxury car's availability and final pricing.

