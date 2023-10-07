Bookings for Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally commence in India

Ducati is now accepting bookings for the highly anticipated Multistrada V4 Rally in India. It will carry a price tag of Rs. 29.72 lakh (ex-showroom). This exciting new model is part of the Italian marque's strategy to launch nine fresh motorcycles in our market. Upon its debut, the adventure tourer will go head-to-head with capable competitors like the Triumph Tiger 1200 range and the recently launched BMW R 1300 GS.

Off-road upgrades enhance Multistrada V4 Rally's capabilities

The Multistrada V4 Rally builds on the standard Multistrada V4, adding several off-road enhancements. The travel on both the front and rear suspension has been increased to 200mm, compared to the V4 S's 170mm front and 180mm rear travel. The suspension also features electronic adjustment that automatically reduces preload when slowing down, making it easier for riders to dismount. A sturdy metal sump guard shields the underbelly from potential damage during off-roading.

Its key features include spoked wheels with tubeless tires

The Multistrada V4 Rally comes equipped with rugged cross-spoked wheels, which are designed to better absorb impact than alloy wheels. It also has tubeless tires for hassle-free puncture management. The bike boasts a massive 30-liter sloping fuel tank for an extended range and an elongated tail section for increased pillion comfort. Additionally, a center stand is now included as standard equipment, simplifying puncture repairs and luggage loading.

It features cylinder deactivation technology for better efficiency

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally draws power from a 1,158cc, V4 Granturismo engine that puts out a maximum power of 168hp at 10,500rpm and a peak torque of 125Nm at 8,750rpm. In the off-road mode, however, power is capped at 114hp for better control. The model also incorporates cylinder deactivation technology, allowing rear cylinders to be deactivated even while the bike is in motion. This results in enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced heat transmission to the rider.