Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition goes official at Rs. 8.27 lakh

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition goes official at Rs. 8.27 lakh

By Pradnesh Naik 03:16 pm Oct 07, 202303:16 pm

Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Nissan)

Nissan has introduced the special Kuro Edition version of its Magnite, starting at Rs. 8.27 lakh and going up to Rs. 10.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the top-spec XV trim, the Kuro Edition features an all-black design for both the exterior and interior. The SUV boasts a blacked-out grille, front and rear bumpers, door handles, roof rails, skid plates, and headlight accents. Additionally, it comes with gloss black alloy wheels and red brake calipers.

2/4

Gets exclusive all-black interior theme, advanced features

On the inside, the Kuro Edition of the Magnite gets an all-black-themed cabin with sun visors, floor mats, a steering wheel cover, blacked-out door handles, and AC vents with black-colored surrounds. The SUV is equipped with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with smartphone connectivity, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. A digital driver's display, a 360-degree-view camera, a wireless charger, and automatic climate control are also available.

3/4

Offered with two 1.0-liter powertrain options

The Magnite Kuro Edition draws power from a 1.0-liter, naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 71hp and a peak torque of 96Nm. It also has a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that puts out 99hp of maximum power and 152Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the compact SUV are taken care of by either a five-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

4/4

Special model showcases Nissan's commitment to customer preferences

Meanwhile, Rakesh Srivastava, managing director of Nissan Motor India, has shared his thoughts on the launch. "The Nissan Magnite Kuro Special Edition is a combination of style, value, and safety with a strong value proposition. The special edition showcases our commitment to deliver to the changing aspirational needs and preferences of the discerning customers," he said. The Magnite Kuro Edition is now available for purchase in India.