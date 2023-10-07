2023 Tata Safari breaks cover: Check out its best features

By Pradnesh Naik 02:08 pm Oct 07, 202302:08 pm

2023 Tata Safari rides on 19-inch designer wheels (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has revealed the new-generation 2023 Tata Safari in India. The order books for the seven-seater SUV are now open, with a token amount of Rs. 25,000. With an expected starting price tag of around Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom), the new-age rugged offering will compete against the likes of the Hyundai ALCAZAR and Mahindra XUV700. Here's a look at its best features.

Why does this story matter?

First showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo as the Gravitas, the new-age Safari carved a niche in the Indian market with its butch looks and practical 6/7-seater cabin. It became the flagship offering for Tata Motors on our shores. However, its popularity faded a bit with the arrival of the Mahindra XUV700. To address this issue, the former has now been heavily refreshed.

SUV flaunts parametric grille, all-LED lighting setup

The 2023 Tata Safari features an all-new design and flaunts a new parametric grille, projector bi-LED headlights, a full-width DRL with integrated sequential indicators, and roof rails with chrome finish. The SUV also gets auto-folding ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and new-age 19-inch dual-tone "Spider" alloy wheels with aero inserts. The rear end of the SUV has connected-type LED taillamps.

All-new dual-tone four-spoke steering wheel

Unlike the two-spoke steering wheel design of its siblings, i.e., the 2023 Harrier and Nexon, the flagship Safari SUV features a new-age dual-tone four-spoke steering wheel. The leather-wrapped flat-bottomed unit features an illuminated Tata logo for a futuristic and upmarket appeal.

Multi-color mood lighting enhances in-cabin experience

To appeal to a wider customer base, the 2023 Tata Safari comes equipped with multi-color mood lighting elements spread across the spacious cabin. The color and illumination of the multiple LED light bars are controlled via the massive 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. These lighting elements are available in all four doors, the contoured lower end of the dashboard, and around the voice-assisted panoramic sunroof.

Multiple Level-2 ADAS functions for added safety

To ensure the safety of the passengers, the 2023 Safari comes equipped with multiple Level-2 ADAS functions. This includes adaptive radar-based cruise control, autonomous emergency braking with forward collision warning, adaptive headlights, lane-keep assist, traffic sign recognition, and blind spot detection with door open alert.