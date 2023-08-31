Interiors of Tata Nexon (facelift) leaked prior to debut

Auto

Interiors of Tata Nexon (facelift) leaked prior to debut

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 31, 2023 | 03:05 pm 2 min read

It will be offered with multiple powertrain options. Representative image (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors's Nexon (facelift) is slated for launch in India on September 14. In the latest development, the interiors of the compact SUV have been leaked. The revamped cabin will boast a sleek black theme, with contrasting indigo-colored inserts on the dashboard, door pads, and seat upholstery. It will also feature a larger 10.25-inch infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo.

It will feature a new AC panel and six airbags

The upcoming Tata Nexon (facelift) will feature multiple upgrades to enhance the driving experience. The list includes a new AC panel inspired by the CURVV concept and a redesigned gear lever with a dedicated rotary dial for selecting drive modes. These upgrades aim to provide a more user-friendly and appealing experience for drivers. Six airbags, ESC, and three-point seatbelts will ensure passengers' safety.

It will be offered with multiple powertrain options

Under the hood, the 2023 Tata Nexon (facelift) is expected to continue with its current 1.2-liter petrol and 1.5-liter diesel engines, both of which are already BS6 Phase-2 compliant. The former will be offered with four gearbox options, while the latter will be offered with a choice of two six-speed transmission setups.

Share this timeline