Car launches in September: Honda Elevate, new Nexon, C40 Recharge

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 31, 2023 | 01:25 pm 2 min read

Volvo C40 Recharge comes equipped with Level-2 ADAS functions (Photo credit: Volvo)

The Indian car market has been growing at a rapid rate in the past few years. Almost every carmaker has been launching new cars or refreshed versions of their existing models. Homegrown automaker Tata Motors as well as foreign brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Honda, and Aston Martin are now gearing up to introduce their new offerings in the country next month.

Honda Elevate arrives in India on September 4

Honda is set to introduce the highly-anticipated Elevate in India on September 4. The mid-size SUV comes equipped with facilities such as a blind-spot monitor, ambient lighting, six airbags, a sunroof, and Honda Sensing ADAS technology to enhance its safety and appeal. It draws power from a 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated, petrol engine borrowed from its sedan sibling, the City.

Volvo C40 Recharge to debut on September 4

Swedish automaker Volvo will launch the highly-anticipated C40 Recharge EV in India on September 4. It is essentially a stylish coupe-SUV variant of the XC40 Recharge and is based on the CMA platform. With a 408hp dual-motor setup and a 78kWh battery pack, the EV promises a range of up to 530km. Once launched, it will rival the Kia EV6 and Hyundai IONIQ 5.

Tata Nexon (facelift) range to launch on September 14

Tata Motors is set to launch the 2023 Nexon range in India on September 14. The facelifted SUV will feature a significant redesign with a new split-type headlamp setup, full-width LED tail light, and refreshed 16-inch alloy wheels. The compact crossover will retain the 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine and 1.5-liter diesel motor from the outgoing model.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV to arrive on September 15

Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to introduce the EQE SUV in India on September 15. Positioned between the full-size EQS and entry-level EQB models, the mid-size EQE will likely be a more practical choice. It is the fourth model based on Mercedes's EVA (Electric Vehicle Architecture) platform. With a massive 90.6kWh battery pack, the EV promises a driving range of up to 500km per charge.

Aston Martin DB12 will launch on September 29

Iconic British marque Aston Martin will introduce the DB12 grand-tourer in India on September 29. The coupe is the direct successor to the DB11 supercar. It ditches the legendary V12 engine for a Mercedes-AMG-sourced V8 motor. The coupe offers a sleek and eye-catching design, along with a premium and tech-forward cabin. It carries a price tag of Rs. 4.8 crore (ex-showroom).

