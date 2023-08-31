From KTM to TVS: New motorcycles launching this September

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 31, 2023 | 11:06 am 3 min read

The 2024 KTM 390 Duke rides on lightweight alloy wheels

India is touted as one of the largest motorcycle markets in the world. Every year, we witness a slew of launches on our shores, be it an all-new offering or a refreshed iteration of an existing model. Now, bikemakers such as Royal Enfield, KTM, Suzuki, and TVS Motor Company are gearing up to introduce new motorcycles in September. Let's take a quick look.

Why does this story matter?

The Indian two-wheeler market has evolved rapidly in the past few years. It has diversified into multiple categories such as streetfighter, supersport, cruiser, tourer, ADV, and the humble commuter. Almost all bikemakers plan to capitalize on every segment available on our shores. To make things exciting for enthusiasts in the coming month, brands like Royal Enfield, KTM, and TVS are bringing their new offerings.

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 debuts on September 1

The 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is set to arrive in India on September 1. The motorcycle is expected to receive a significant overhaul. Apart from the design, the retro-cruiser will feature a new chassis and engine based on the critically acclaimed J-series platform. The bike will likely be offered in three variants and will rival the Honda H'ness CB350 and Benelli Imperiale 400.

All-new TVS Apache 310 Street arrives on September 6

TVS Motor Company is set to launch the highly anticipated Apache 310 Street in India on September 6. The upcoming streetfighter will likely share some components with its fully-faired sibling, the Apache RR310. With the partnership between TVS and BMW Motorrad, we also expect the motorcycle to share a few premium hardware and features with the G 310 R model as well.

2024 KTM 390 Duke will reach our shores next month

KTM has taken the wraps off the 2024 version of the 390 Duke for the global markets. The Austrian bikemaker is now gearing up to bring the capable streetfighter to India this September. It flaunts an edgy design philosophy and features an all-new 399cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. With the arrival of the new-generation 390 Duke, the competition will heat up on our shores.

Suzuki V-STROM 800DE will debut in India next month

Suzuki's V-STROM 800DE has been spotted doing test runs in India in a camouflaged avatar. To recall, the test bike featured India-specific hardware bits such as a saree guard and front number plate holder. Although the Japanese bikemaker has not confirmed the launch date for the capable middleweight ADV, we expect it to arrive on our shores in late September.

