Nissan Magnite's production crosses 42,000 units milestone

Written by Surbhi Shah Jan 29, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Nissan Maginte is being exported to 15 countries from Indian production facility (Photo credit: Nissan)

Nissan had launched its Magnite model in India in December 2020 and the subcompact SUV has been up and running in the market ever since. The company has received around 78,000 cumulative bookings for the Magnite so far while 42,000 units have already been produced. Nissan has also revealed that the four-wheeler is being exported to 15 countries from its production facility in Chennai.

Exteriors The car sports 16-inch designer alloy wheels, LED headlights

The Nissan Magnite has an athletic hood, a chrome-framed octagonal grille, sleek LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs, and a silvered skid plate. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch designer alloy wheels. At the rear end, it has a roof-mounted antenna, a window wiper, and wraparound LED taillights.

Context Why does this story matter?

Nissan launched its Magnite model as an affordable subcompact SUV in 2020.

The four-wheeler is seen as the make-or-break model for Nissan and is now getting a great response from global markets as well.

SinanOzkok, the President at Nissan Motor India, said the Magnite truly reflects the company's philosophy of "Make in India, Make for the World."

Information It is available in two engine options

The Nissan Magnite draws power from a 1.0-liter B4D naturally-aspirated petrol engine that makes 71hp/96Nm or a 1.0-liter HRA0 turbo-petrol mill offered in two tunes: 98.63hp/160Nm and 98.63hp/152Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or an XTronic CVT gearbox.

Interiors It packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel

The Nissan Magnite features a spacious 5-seater cabin with a power steering wheel, rear AC vents, auto climate control, key-less entry, and cruise control. It is equipped with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity options. For safety, there are two airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, parking sensors, a rear-view camera, and traction control.

Information Nissan Magnite: Pricing and availability

At present, in India, the Nissan Magnite starts at Rs. 5.76 lakh and goes up to a little over Rs. 10 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi). It rivals the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and Mahindra XUV300.