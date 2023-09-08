Jeep to unveil more budget-friendly 2WD Compass variants in India

September 08, 2023

Jeep Compass rolls on designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: Jeep)

Jeep is gearing up to introduce more budget-friendly 2WD variants of the Compass. It aims to target customers who desire a diesel automatic model without the need for 4WD capabilities. Slated for a launch on September 16, the new 2WD option will likely be available in five trims. It will feature a refreshed grille and alloy wheel designs, as seen on the rest of the lineup.

Addressing high pricing issues is a priority

Currently, the Jeep Compass lineup in India is diesel-only, with automatic gearboxes limited to the 4x4 variants. The absence of a petrol engine lineup has pushed the Compass into a higher pricing bracket, particularly for the automatic version, which starts at over Rs. 29 lakh (ex-showroom). To make the SUV more accessible, Jeep India will introduce more affordable 2WD variants of the SUV with automatic gearboxes.

Let's take a look at the upcoming 2WD lineup

The updated range will begin with the Compass Sport, featuring a standard 2WD manual powertrain as the entry-level option. A new Compass Longitude variant will be added, offering both 2WD MT and a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The Longitude+ will sit above the former and include a panoramic sunroof and wireless charging. The Compass Limited variant will be positioned above it and feature a new grille design with chrome accents.

