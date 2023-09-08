New-generation Volkswagen Tiguan hybrid showcased at 2023 IAA Mobility

Auto

New-generation Volkswagen Tiguan hybrid showcased at 2023 IAA Mobility

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 08, 2023 | 04:37 pm 2 min read

The 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan will feature a panoramic sunroof (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has showcased its next-generation Tiguan eHybrid R-Line at the IAA Mobility event in Munich, Germany. The SUV features a longer and taller design, with increased cargo space and improved controls. The new model aims to address customer feedback and offer a more comfortable experience for passengers. With an engine lineup similar to the new Passat, Skoda Superb, and Kodiaq, the 2024 Tiguan is set to make a significant impact in the market.

The new Tiguan is larger than before

The 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan's eHybrid R-Line version boasts an overall larger design, providing extra headroom for both front and rear passengers. The boot space has also been increased by 33 liters, offering more storage space for users. In response to recent customer criticism, the automaker has opted for conventional controls on the steering wheel instead of touch-based keys, ensuring a more user-friendly experience.

It will share powertrains with the new Passat and Superb

The new Tiguan's engine lineup will be similar to that of the new Passat, Skoda Superb, and Kodiaq, offering a range of options for potential buyers. The third-generation SUV will be produced in Wolfsburg, Germany. However, Volkswagen has decided to discontinue the seven-seat variant to make way for the upcoming three-row Tayron SUV, which is confirmed for the European region, as of now.

Share this timeline