Written by Pradnesh Naik September 08, 2023 | 03:52 pm 2 min read

Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror features an all-LED lighting setup

Jawa Motorcycles has launched the new Black Mirror edition of its popular 42 Bobber with a price tag of Rs. 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The special paint scheme enhances the appeal of the retro-inspired motorcycle. At that price point, it rivals the range-topping trim of the 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350. Between these two, which one makes more sense on our shores?

Why does this story matter?

The Bullet has been the longest-running moniker for Royal Enfield. The retro cruiser was an aspirational model for many Indians in the 1970s and 1980s. To continue the legacy, the Chennai-based bikemaker has introduced it in a refreshed 2023 avatar. However, Jawa Motorcycles is planning to challenge the supremacy of the legend with its 42 Bobber Black Mirror edition. Which is better?

Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror looks more appealing

The new Black Mirror edition of the Jawa 42 Bobber features a striking chrome-finished fuel tank, blacked-out gear and engine covers, a two-way adjustable rider-only saddle, a large rear fender, and designer alloy wheels. The 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank with metallic badges, signature "Tiger Eye" pilot lamps, a single-piece seat with an integrated grab rail, and wire-spoked wheels.

Both bikes come equipped with dual-channel ABS

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror and Royal Enfield Bullet 350 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels along with dual-channel ABS. The former gets a rear mono-shock unit, while the latter has dual shock absorbers at the rear. Both bikes feature telescopic forks on the front side.

The 42 Bobber packs a more powerful engine

Powering the Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror is a 334cc, SOHC, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that develops 30.6hp/32.74Nm. The 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is fueled by a 349cc, single-cylinder, J-series engine that puts out 20hp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque. The former gets a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch, while the latter has a 5-speed unit.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror will set you back by Rs. 2.25 lakh. On the other hand, the 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 ranges between Rs. 1.74 lakh and Rs. 2.16 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the 42 Bobber makes more sense on our shores with its attractive design and superior engine.

