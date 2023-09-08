BMW Motorrad unveils its new ADV range: Check features

BMW Motorrad unveils its new ADV range: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 08, 2023 | 01:56 pm 2 min read

BMW F 900 GS rides on wire-spoked wheels (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

BMW Motorrad has launched its latest adventure motorcycle range, the F 900 GS, F 900 GS Adventure, and F 800 GS for the global markets. These bikes boast a host of features, including a TFT instrument cluster, LED lights, keyless ignition, and multiple riding modes. With upgraded engines, reduced weight, and improved ergonomics, these new ADVs are set to hit the Indian market later this year.

The F 900 GS range is lighter and more powerful

The F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure now feature a new engine that produces 105hp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 93Nm at 6,750rpm. The engine mapping has been revised to achieve this power bump. Additionally, the weights of both bikes have been reduced by 14kg due to a lighter sub-frame and fewer body panels. Ergonomics have been tweaked by lowering the footpegs and moving the bars toward the rider for better off-road handling.

The new bikes are built with touring in mind

The F900 GS Adventure stands out with its adjustable touring windscreen, larger fuel tank, and more comfortable seat. It also features different wheels and suspension compared to the F900 GS, as well as crash bars and saddle boxes as standard equipment. Meanwhile, the F800 GS is a road-focused variant with smaller front wheels and suspension with lesser travel, catering to riders who prefer tarmac adventures.

Indian launch is anticipated to happen by end of 2023

BMW is gearing up to launch the new adventure bikes in India later this year. The F900 GS and F900 GS Adventure are expected to be priced competitively, making them popular choices among adventure bike enthusiasts. The F800 GS, with its road-focused design, will also cater to a different segment of riders. With their upgraded engines, reduced weight, and improved ergonomics, these bikes are poised to make a significant impact on the Indian market.

