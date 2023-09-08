2023 Hyundai i20 launched in India at Rs. 7 lakh

Written by Akash Pandey September 08, 2023 | 12:35 pm 2 min read

The car emphasizes safety with its upgraded features (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has launched the latest iteration of its premium hatchback, the i20, in India featuring cosmetic changes, feature additions, and advanced safety equipment. Hyundai aims to provide a superior mobility experience for the country's urban youth, with its updated four-wheeler than the rivals in the segment. The car starts at Rs. 6.99 lakh for the Era variant and goes up to Rs. 11.1 lakh, ex-showroom for the range-topping Asta (O) trim.

The car gets a redesigned grille, new alloy wheels

On the outside, the 2023 Hyundai i20 offers a revised parametric grille, new LED headlamps, more prominent LED daytime running lights, redesigned bumpers, new 16-inch alloy wheels, and an updated rear. There's a new Amazon Gray exterior shade, which joins the existing palette that consists of Atlas White, Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Titan Gray, Starry Night, Atlas White+Black Roof, and Fiery Red+Black Roof.

Turbo-petrol engine dropped, naturally-aspirated powertrains remain

Hyundai has discontinued the turbo-petrol engine for the 2023 i20 hatchback. The car now offers two engine options: a 1.2-liter petrol engine producing 83hp, and a 1.5-liter diesel engine generating 100hp. The petrol engine is available with a five-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox, while the diesel engine comes mated with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Take a look at the interiors

Inside, the 2023 Hyundai i20 sports a two-tone gray and black theme on the semi-leatherette seats and leatherette door armrest. It includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, a new D-cut flat-bottom steering wheel, and a Type-C port. For audio, the car is equipped with a 7-speaker Bose-sourced music system, offering the signature ambient sounds.

The vehicle comes loaded with safety features

The 2023 Hyundai i20 offers more than 40 safety features, with 26 being standard. The list includes six airbags, a burglar alarm, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Assist Control (HAC), an ESS (Emergency Stop Signal), a reverse parking camera, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), a headlamp escort/automatic headlamps, Vehicle Stability Management, and three-point seatbelt with reminder. For convenience, it includes 60+ connected car features, 127 embedded VR commands, 52 Hinglish voice commands, OTR (Over-the-Air) updates, and Multilanguage UI support.

