Most powerful Ford Mustang ever debuts with 800hp output

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 18, 2023 | 10:54 am 2 min read

The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD rolls on forged aluminum wheels (Photo credit: Ford)

Ford has revealed the 2025 Mustang GTD with a starting price of around $300,000 (approximately Rs. 2.5 crore). The limited-run coupe is essentially a road-legal version of the GT3 race car. The high-performance car boasts a 5.2-liter, supercharged V8 engine that produces over 800hp, making it the most powerful Mustang model ever. It also features an Akrapovic titanium exhaust with an active valve system.

It uses a semi-active push-rod suspension and a transaxle gearbox

The Mustang GTD utilizes a transaxle gearbox, which contributes to the car's near 50-50 weight distribution. It also features a semi-active pushrod-style multilink suspension with adaptive spool valve dampers for improved handling. The extensive use of carbon fiber in the front splitter, hood, fenders, door sills, roof, trunk lid, and rear diffuser further reduces weight. Optional upgrades include an aerodynamics package that adds hydraulically-controlled front flaps, a carbon-fiber underbody tray, and an active rear wing.

Its cabin uses carbon fiber trims to further reduce weight

Inside the cabin, passengers are treated to a mix of suede, leather, and carbon fiber materials. Recaro bucket-type front seats provide a balance between comfort and support. The rear seats are removed in order to save weight. An optional package offers 3D-printed paddle shifters, a rotary dial shifter, and a serial number plate made from the titanium parts of a retired Lockheed Martin F-22 fighter jet.

The coupe features Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes as standard

The 2025 Mustang GTD rolls on 20-inch forged aluminum alloy wheels with Y-shaped spokes similar to the GT3 race car. The wheels are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires. The coupe features Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes as standard.

