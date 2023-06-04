Auto

Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Ford F-150 revealed: Check best features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 04, 2023, 11:20 am 2 min read

Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Ford F-150 rolls on 22-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Shelby American)

After revealing the Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang, Shelby American has now introduced the Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Ford F-150 with a starting price of $129,450 (approximately Rs. 1.06 crore). The special edition pickup truck commemorates the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary automotive designer and racing driver, Carroll Shelby. Only 100 units of the powerful offroading vehicle will be made.

Why does this story matter?

Carroll Shelby was known for his exploits on the racetrack during the 1958 season of Formula 1 as well as his victory in the 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans.

His popularity rose with the creation of Shelby American (formerly Shelby Automobiles) in 1962.

Now, to celebrate the centennial of the icon, the company has revealed a limited-run model using Ford F-150.

The off-roader features 22-inch wheels with BFG all-terrain KO2 tires

The Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Ford F-150 is based on Lariat 4x4 SuperCrew trim on the F-150. It features a muscular "RAM AIR" hood with vents, vertically-placed headlights with DRLs, a powered side-stepper unit, signature front fender vents, 22-inch SHELBY alloy wheels wrapped in BFG all-terrain KO2 tires, and Centennial Edition Shelby badges and stripes. Wrap-around LED taillights are available at the rear end.

The SUV gets carbon fiber trims and deep-tinted windows

Inside, the special-edition F-150 has a spacious five-seater cabin with Centennial Edition-badged leather upholstery. The car gets a special CSM numbered plaque on the dashboard, a carbon fiber interior package, deep-tinted windows, billet racing pedals, red-colored interior accents, signature floor mats, and a large infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

It comes equipped with a Shelby-engineered supercharger system

The Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Ford F-150 gets multiple mechanical upgrades to differentiate it from the standard model. It features an optional Shelby-engineered supercharger system with performance air intake and high flow filter, oversized carbon fiber intake tube, aluminum heat exchanger, billet throttle body with high flow fuel injectors, and Borla performance exhaust. It has a FOX suspension setup with a BDS lift system.

It is offered with a 5.0-liter V8 engine

Powering the special-edition F-150 is a 5.0-liter V8 engine from the regular model that develops 400hp of power. The figures can be bumped up to 800hp using the optional supercharger system. The motor is mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox with a four-wheel-drive system.