Is 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 300 better than KTM RC 390

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 04, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

Kawasaki has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of the Ninja 300 in India, with a price tag of Rs. 3.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is now available in three color schemes: Lime Green, Candy Lime Green, and Metallic Moondust Gray. At that price point, it rivals the 2023 KTM RC 390. Can the refreshed Japanese fighter defeat the ace Austrian brawler?

Why does this story matter?

Kawasaki essentially created the entry-level middleweight supersport segment in India by introducing the Ninja 300 back in 2013. It revolutionized the Indian motorcycle market by delivering high performance at a reasonably affordable price.

However, with the arrival of the KTM RC 390, the supremacy of the Ninja 300 started to dull down.

Can its 2023 version claim back the champion's crown?

KTM RC 390 looks more appealing

Kawasaki Ninja 300 flaunts a muscular 17-liter fuel tank, twin-pod headlight units, a full fairing, a clip-on handlebar, an upright windscreen, split-type seats, and a sleek LED taillight. KTM RC 390 sports a 13.7-liter sculpted fuel tank, LED headlight with DRLs, split seats with a bolt-on subframe, a side-slung exhaust, and a full-color TFT instrument console. Both bikes roll on 17-inch alloy wheels.

RC 390 has bigger dimensions

Kawasaki Ninja 300 has a saddle height of 780mm, ground clearance of 140mm, and kerb weight of 179kg. The KTM RC 390 has a seat height of 835mm, ground clearance of 153mm, and tips the scales at 172kg.

KTM RC 390 features cornering ABS and traction control

For rider safety, both the Kawasaki Ninja 300 and KTM RC 390 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. However, the latter also gets a cornering function for its ABS and traction control. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks on the former, while the latter gets inverted front forks. Both bikes feature a rear mono-shock unit.

RC 390 packs a more powerful engine

Kawasaki Ninja 300 draws power from a 296cc, parallel twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that develops 38hp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque. KTM RC 390 is fueled by a 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor that puts out a maximum power of 43hp and a peak torque of 37Nm. Transmission duties on both motorcycles are handled by a 6-speed gearbox, along with a slipper clutch.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 300 carries a price tag of Rs. 3.43 lakh, while the 2023 KTM RC 390 ranges between Rs. 3.14 lakh and Rs. 3.16 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the RC 390 makes more sense with its stylish design, powerful engine, better suspension setup, and advanced safety kit at a lower price.