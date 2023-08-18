At Rs. 40cr, Pininfarina B95 roadster is world's most-expensive EV

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 18, 2023 | 10:15 am 2 min read

It can deliver a range of over 450km per charge (Photo credit: Pininfarina)

Automobili Pininfarina has taken the wraps off the all-electric open-top roadster, the B95, at the ongoing Monterey Car Week. Production of the car is limited to just 10 units, each carrying a price tag of €4.4 million (around Rs. 39.8 crore). Its distinctive design is inspired by Pininfarina's "PURA" philosophy and features an innovative electronically adjustable aero screen. Production and deliveries are scheduled to commence in 2025, aligning with the company's 95th anniversary celebrations.

The roadster is a blend of performance and open-top design

The B95 is a testament to Pininfarina's commitment to blending exceptional electrified performance with breathtaking open-top design. Its cabin is meticulously crafted to envelop its occupants in utmost luxury, showcasing its premium upholstery made using tan-colored leather and the elegant "Pied de Poule Houndstooth" fabric. Drivers can choose from five driving modes: Calma, Pura, Energica, Furiosa, and Carattere, each offering a unique driving experience.

It can reach a top speed of over 300km/h

Equipped with the same powerful quad-motor setup as the Battista, the B95 delivers an astounding 1,900hp of maximum power and 2,340Nm of peak torque. The motors are paired with a 120kWh battery pack, that supports DC fast charging up to 270kW. This enables a swift 20-80% charge in just 25 minutes. It can deliver a range of over 450km per charge. The EV can accelerate from 0-96km/h in under two seconds and boasts a top speed of over 300km/h.

