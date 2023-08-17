Royal Enfield Himalayan 450's teaser reveals exhaust sound, design elements

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 17, 2023 | 05:38 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will come equipped with long-travel suspension setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield has officially teased the highly-anticipated Himalayan 450 ahead of its launch in November this year. The bike will boast the brand's first-ever liquid-cooled engine and a TFT console. The exhaust note, revealed in the teaser, has a throaty and gruff sound, which is a departure from the current-generation Himalayan's lazy thumping tune. The ADV is expected to be priced around Rs. 2.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and will take on the KTM 390 Adventure and the upcoming Hero XPulse 400.

As per ZigWheels, the first ride of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is scheduled for late October in Manali. The upcoming ADV will feature a typical ADV design philosophy with a prominent beak and slim profile. It will sport an LED headlamp, a large, sloping fuel tank, an upright windscreen, a raised handlebar, split-type seats, a stubby exhaust, and split-style LED taillights with integrated indicators. It will pack a round TFT console and ride on wire-spoke wheels.

Powering the upcoming Himalayan 450 will be Royal Enfield's first-ever liquid-cooled engine. The 450cc, single-cylinder motor is expected to develop around 40hp of maximum power. The mill should likely be mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. To ensure rider safety, the ADV will come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, long-travel inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It will also get switchable dual-channel ABS, traction control system, and ride-by-wire throttle.

