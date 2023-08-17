MINI JCW Bulldog Racing Edition debuts with adjustable suspension setup

Auto

MINI JCW Bulldog Racing Edition debuts with adjustable suspension setup

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 17, 2023 | 05:13 pm 2 min read

MINI JCW Bulldog Racing Edition features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: MINI)

The Bulldog Racing team made history by achieving the best finish ever for a MINI at the grueling 24 Hours of Nürburgring. The team secured second place in the prestigious endurance race. In order to commemorate this remarkable accomplishment, the team has introduced a limited-run MINI JCW Bulldog Racing Edition. The hot-hatch boasts clever mechanical upgrades that enhance its overall performance.

The hatchback flaunts multiple mechanical enhancements over the standard JCW

Under the hood of the MINI JCW Bulldog Racing Edition draws power from the same 2.0-liter, inline-four-cylinder, turbocharged, petrol engine (231hp/320Nm). The racing team has swapped the standard JCW shock absorbers with a "KW V3" suspension setup, that can be adjusted for compression and rebound. The custom 17-inch HyperGT alloy wheels from OZ wheels are wrapped in Pirelli's track-focused P Zero tires for superior grip. Additionally, a Remus exhaust system has been installed, giving the hot-hatch a more exhilarating soundtrack.

Special badges and wraps distinguish the limited-run model

Inside, the MINI JCW Bulldog Racing Edition has undergone modifications to reduce weight and boost performance. The rear seats have been removed and replaced with a strut, mesh, and carpet. An individually numbered plaque is mounted below the handbrake lever, adding an exclusive touch to the interior. Special badges and a "Bulldog Racing" roof wrap on both the interior and exterior further distinguish this limited edition model from the regular MINI JCW.

Share this timeline