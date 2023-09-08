Top reasons why Aprilia RS 457 supersport bike is special

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 08, 2023 | 12:21 pm 2 min read

Aprilia RS 457 features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Aprilia)

Italian bikemaker Aprilia has introduced its latest middleweight masterpiece, the RS 457. The supersport's debut coincides with India's first-ever MotoGP race. Born from the automaker's rich racing legacy, the motorcycle promises to revolutionize the sports bike segment with its exceptional performance, style, and advanced technological features. It aims to cater to passionate motorcyclists worldwide. Here's what makes the all-new motorcycle so special.

Iconic design meets cutting-edge performance and handling

The Aprilia RS 457 inherits the iconic design of the RS range, featuring a double front fairing, and under-belly exhaust with a sleek 2-in-1 header. Its lightweight construction, ease of handling, and advanced technology make it suitable for both the road and racetrack. The lightweight aluminum frame provides exceptional stiffness and agility when cornering, while the suspension system ensures precise handling.

It is backed by an all-new 457cc, parallel-twin engine

Powered by a 457cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine with DOHC, variable valve timing, and four valves per cylinder, the RS 457 delivers an impressive output of 48hp. With a kerb weight of 175kg, its remarkable power-to-weight ratio sets it apart from competitors. The rider's safety is ensured by disc brakes with ByBre radial calipers on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS.

It comes equipped with a multi-mode traction control system

The RS 457 boasts a superbike-level electronics package, including a Ride-by-Wire system with three riding modes that adjust power delivery and traction control. Riders can fine-tune their experience with three levels of traction control or disable it altogether. The bike rides on 17-inch lightweight wheels, fitted with 110/70 section front and 150/60 section rear tires for added grip and maneuverability.

