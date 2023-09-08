Lotus Emeya breaks cover as a high-performance electric sedan

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 08, 2023 | 12:04 pm 2 min read

Lotus Emeya rolls on designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: Lotus)

Lotus has introduced its newest flagship, the Emeya, as an electric sedan for the global markets. It competes with the likes of the Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan Turbo. The EV marks the British marque's first four-door sedan since the 1990s and boasts cutting-edge technology, active aerodynamics, and impressive performance. With 905hp on offer, the all-wheel-drive EV can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 256km/h.

Emeya's cabin features sustainable upholstery and an augmented-reality head-up display

The Emeya's cabin features upholstery made using sustainable materials derived from cotton waste within the fashion industry. This not only provides sustainable luxury but also saves weight compared to leather. The EV also has a KEF 3D surround sound system with noise cancellation and vibration sensors. It features an augmented-reality head-up display, digital mirrors, and LiDAR modules for enhanced driving experience.

It will boast a range of up to 600km

The Emeya rides on the same Electric Premium Architecture (EPA) platform as the Eletre. It is derived from Geely's Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA). It is expected to have a similar range as the e-SUV, covering 600km on a single charge on the WLTP cycle. The 102kWh battery pack can charge at 350kW, adding 150km of range in five minutes. It can reach from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes with the DC fast charger.

Production is expected to begin in 2024

Lotus plans to reveal more details about the Emeya by late 2023. Its production is scheduled to start in 2024 at its Geely-owned plant in Wuhan, China. The e-sedan is expected to arrive in the US in 2024. The carmaker anticipates that 30% of its total sales will be in the US once production is in full swing. The brand has already received over 17,000 orders for the Eletre and Emira models.

