Volkswagen's Golf Black Edition goes official: Check price, features

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 08, 2023 | 10:33 am 2 min read

The Golf Black Edition features Volkswagen's LED Plus headlight setup (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has introduced the Golf Black Edition in the UK with a starting price of £31,985 (roughly Rs. 33.23 lakh), adding a dark twist to the popular hatchback. The special edition sits between the R-Line and GTE variants in the car's lineup in the region. It features refreshed wheels and a 'Winter Pack.' The model is available with three powertrain options to choose from.

Winter Pack adds more style to the hot hatchback

The Golf Black Edition comes equipped with a Winter Pack, which typically costs £2,900 (around Rs. 3.01 lakh) on the R-Line model. This package includes heated front seats and a heated leather steering wheel for added comfort during the winter season. Other amenities include the 'LED Plus' headlight setup for improved visibility during night drives and a rear-view camera for easier parking and maneuvering. The 18-inch blacked-out wheels with unique Y-shaped spokes add to the model's dark and stylish appearance.

It is offered with three powertrain options

The Golf Black Edition is offered with three powertrain options. The first is a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine that produces 148hp and is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. The second option is a mild-hybrid version of the same mill, mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission. The third choice is a potent 2.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that generates 187hp. It is coupled with a seven-speed DSG gearbox and the '4Motion' all-wheel drive setup.

Uncertain future for Golf's ninth-generation model

Volkswagen's CEO Thomas Schäfer told Germany's Welt newspaper in 2022 that a decision hadn't yet been made about building a ninth generation of the Golf. Stricter emissions regulations in Europe have prompted the automaker to reconsider developing ICE-powered vehicles. At the ongoing IAA Mobility show, the carmaker showcased the ID. GTI Concept as a vision for the future of its hot hatch lineup. A production version of the concept is set to debut in 2026.

