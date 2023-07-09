Auto

Is 2024 Triumph Trident 660 better than Honda CB650R

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 09, 2023 | 11:06 am 3 min read

Both roadsters are equipped with multiple riding modes

Triumph Motorcycles has revealed the 2024 version of the Trident 660 for the global markets. The India-bound sporty roadster is now offered in two new paint schemes, namely Jet Black and Triumph Racing Yellow. The refreshed bike goes up against the reigning champion of the middleweight category, the Honda CB650R. Can the British brawler take down the Japanese fighter for the top spot?

Why does this story matter?

Touted as one of the most popular offerings from Honda in the middleweight segment, the CB650R offers premium hardware such as Showa Big-Piston forks and Nissin brakes at a relatively affordable price point. It is the go-to bike for riders upgrading from the sub-500cc segment. However, with the introduction of the Trident 660, Triumph is now aiming for the champion's crown on our shores.

Between the two, Honda CB650R looks more appealing

Triumph Trident 660 has a muscular 14-liter fuel tank, a raised handlebar, a round LED headlamp, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an underbelly exhaust, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster, and 17-inch cast aluminum wheels. Honda CB650R features a sculpted 15.4-liter fuel tank, a circular LED headlight with integrated DRL, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, an under-belly exhaust, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a slim LED taillamp.

Triumph Trident 660 is a lighter motorcycle

Triumph Trident 660 has a seat height of 805mm, a wheelbase of 1,407mm, and a kerb weight of 189kg. In comparison, the Honda CB650R has a saddle height of 810mm, a wheelbase of 1,449mm, and tips the scales at 206kg.

CB650R packs a more powerful engine

Triumph Trident 660 draws power from a 660cc, liquid-cooled, 12-valve, inline-triple engine that generates a maximum power of 79.8hp and a peak torque of 64Nm. Honda CB650R runs a 648.72cc, liquid-cooled, 16-valve, inline-four engine that develops 86hp of maximum power and 57.5Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both bikes are handled by a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

Both bikes are equipped with traction control and riding modes

For the safety of the rider, both the Triumph Trident 660 and Honda CB650R come equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes. The suspension duties on both roadsters are handled by inverted forks on the front side and an adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Honda CB650R can be yours at Rs. 8.67 lakh. On the other hand, we expect the 2024 Triumph Trident 660 to carry a premium over the current model, which retails at Rs. 8.25 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the CB650R makes more sense with its neo-retro design, powerful engine, and premium hardware at a relatively affordable price point.

