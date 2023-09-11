Tata Nexon EV's bookings start: Which variant offers best value

Auto

Tata Nexon EV's bookings start: Which variant offers best value

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 11, 2023 | 12:05 am 2 min read

The 2023 Tata Nexon EV rides on 16-inch designer wheels (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors recently took the wraps off the 2023 version of the Nexon EV in India. The automaker has now opened the order books for the electric SUV with a token amount of Rs. 21,000. Customers can choose from six feature-packed trim levels: Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered, and Empowered+. Which variant makes more sense on our shores? Let's find out.

Creative+ (Medium Range only)

The Creative+ variant features an all-LED lighting setup, 16-inch steel wheels, and silvered roof rails. Inside, it gets a new-age two-spoke steering wheel with a backlit logo, paddle shifters, a 7.0-inch infotainment system, height-adjustable front seats, automatic climate control, a rear-view camera, and six airbags. It is backed by a 127hp/215Nm PMS electric motor with a 30kWh battery. The EV promises 325km of range.

Fearless (Medium Range and Long Range)

The Fearless trim gets LED projector headlamps, sequential LED DRL, fog lights with cornering function, 16-inch alloy wheels, and a rear wiper with a washer. Its cabin features a 10.25-inch infotainment unit, an 8-speaker sound system, two 45W Type-C charging ports, and an electronic parking brake. The long-range version packs a 143hp/215Nm PMS motor and a 40.5kWh battery. It boasts a range of 465km.

Fearless+ and Fearless+ S (Medium Range and Long Range)

Both the Fearless+ and Fearless+ S get minor upgrades over the Fearless model. The former gets Arcade.EV, AudioworX, front armrest, wireless charger, and cruise control. The latter has rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, and a voice-assisted electric sunroof.

Empowered (Medium Range only)

The medium-range Empowered trim has a lot of feel-good features such as a welcome and goodbye function for lights, a 9-speaker audio system, an air purifier, and leatherette seats with ventilation function for driver and co-passenger. It also features auto-dimming IRVM, 60:40 split rear seats, a 360-degree-view camera, front parking sensors, and an armrest in the second row.

Empowered+ (Long Range only)

The range-topping Empowered+ model is available with the long-range version. It gets all the bells and whistles, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an emergency SOS calling function built into the IRVM.

Share this timeline