Next-generation MINI Countryman to be underpinned by Neue Klasse platform

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 10, 2023 | 06:40 pm 2 min read

The 2025 MINI Countryman comes equipped with ADAS functions (Photo credit: MINI)

Several insiders of BMW have confirmed that the next-generation MINI Countryman will transition to the Neue Klasse platform, making it a more powerful electric vehicle. Production of the EV is set to begin in November 2028 and the platform will be used till October 2036. However, these are tentative timelines. This move aligns with MINI's plan to discontinue the sales of internal combustion engines by 2030, further solidifying the brand's commitment to electrification.

The Neue Klasse platform is the future of BMW EVs

The Neue Klasse platform is designed for high-capacity battery packs and electric drivetrains, making it suitable for larger vehicles as well. Several upcoming BMW and MINI electric vehicles are expected to utilize this platform, which aims to reduce development costs and improve efficiency. This could lead to more affordable electric vehicles in the future, further expanding the market for eco-friendly transportation options.

MINI will cease production of its current EV model soon

MINI will cease production of its current EV model in June 2028, making way for the Neue Klasse-based successor. During this transition, two Countryman models will be sold simultaneously, with the gasoline-powered version remaining on the CLAR platform and the electric model moving to Neue Klasse. The electric Countryman is also expected to be manufactured at a BMW factory in Leipzig, similar to the current ICE and EV versions of the 2024 Countryman.

It highlights the automaker's commitment to electrification

The switch to the Neue Klasse platform for the next-generation MINI Countryman demonstrates the brand's dedication to electrification. As more automakers transition to electric vehicles, competition will increase, potentially driving down prices and making EVs more accessible to consumers. With the Countryman's transition to an all-electric model, MINI is trying to position itself as a leader in the EV market, setting the stage for a greener future in transportation.

