Tata Nexon (facelift) to start from Rs. 7.4 lakh

Written by Mudit Dube September 10, 2023 | 05:08 pm 2 min read

Tata Nexon is offered with two engine options

Tata Motors may have inadvertently revealed the starting price of its Nexon (facelift) ahead of the September 14 launch event. According to a comment by Tata Nexon official account on Instagram, the ex-showroom price of the new Nexon will start from Rs. 7.39 lakh. If true, this could disrupt the sub-4m SUV segment, as the Nexon is already a best-seller and this leaked price is lower than its rivals.

Rivals to face heat from Nexon's aggressive pricing

The leaked price of Rs. 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Tata Nexon (facelift) could spell trouble for other sub-4m SUVs. For context, Maruti Suzuki Brezza base price starts from Rs. 8.29 lakh, Hyundai Venue's from Rs. 7.77 lakh, Kia Sonet's from Rs. 7.79 lakh, and Mahindra XUV300's from Rs. 7.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). If accurate, this aggressive pricing strategy could further solidify Nexon's position in the market.

Facelifted Nexon brings new exterior and interior features

The refreshed Nexon has a new look, featuring bi-functional full-LED headlamps and sequential LED turn-indicators, a sleek grille, and 16-inch sporty alloy wheels. Inside, the car gets ventilated front seats, body-color matching upholstery, a cooled glove box, an air purifier, an electric sunroof, six airbags, and a wireless charger. It also has first in segment 10.25-inch infotainment system by Harman and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. The car runs on either a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol (118hp/170Nm) or 1.5-liter diesel engine (113hp/260Nm).

