Tata Tiago and Nexon now costlier in India: Check prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 19, 2023 | 06:29 pm 2 min read

Tata Nexon rolls on 16-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors has increased the prices of its popular offerings, the Tiago and Nexon in India by up to Rs. 4,000 and Rs. 20,000, respectively. This happens to be the third price hike the carmaker has done on our shores since January this year. The latest revision is likely done to counter the rise in input costs.

Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors is one of the most successful carmakers in recent years, with its SUVs regularly topping the sales charts in India. However, with regulation changes and updated emissions norms, the costs of its offerings have gone up on multiple occasions on our shores. Now, the cost of its popular models, the Nexon and Tiago has gone up once again.

Tata Tiago: Price starts at Rs. 5.6 lakh

The Tata Tiago is now costlier by Rs. 4,000 in India. The hatchback has sweptback headlights with integrated DRLs, a sleek black grille, auto-folding ORVMs, a roof-mounted antenna, wrap-around taillights, and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, the spacious five-seater cabin gets premium leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a fully-digital instrument cluster, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual airbags, ESC, ABS, and EBD.

It is backed by a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder engine

Powering the Tata Tiago is a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder 'Revotron' engine available in two tunes: 85hp/113Nm in petrol guise and 72hp/95Nm in the CNG avatar. The transmission duties on the car are handled by either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Tata Nexon: Price begins at Rs. 7.8 lakh

Tata Nexon is now Rs. 20,000 more expensive on our shores. The SUV flaunts a muscular clamshell hood, a sleek grille, swept-back projector headlights, a sloping roofline, skid plates, roof rails, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Its spacious five-seater cabin has a dual-tone dashboard, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, a cooled glove box, dual airbags, ABS, EBD, and a free-standing 7.0-inch infotainment panel.

It gets two engine options

The Tata Nexon draws power from a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine that produces 118.3hp/170Nm and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel motor that churns out 108.5hp/260Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV are taken care of by either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT gearbox.

