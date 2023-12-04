Genesis unveils Gran Turismo Concept with futuristic appearance: Check features

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:34 pm Dec 04, 202312:34 pm

It has an impressive drag coefficient of 0.34

Hyundai-owned luxury brand Genesis has unveiled an eye-catching concept car, the Genesis X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo Concept. The vehicle broke cover at the Gran Turismo World Series World Finals in Barcelona, Spain. This sleek front, mid-engine coupe sports a curvy body, low roofline, and gullwing doors. While it won't hit the production line, gamers can get behind the wheel in the upcoming Gran Turismo 7 video game.

Design and performance details

The concept car features an impressive drag coefficient of 0.34 and plies on center-lock wheels. In its virtual form, it's powered by a V6 petrol engine that reaches 10,000rpm, enhanced by an electric supercharger technology called e-SC. This hybrid powertrain generates a combined 1,071hp and 1,337Nm of torque. The exterior design showcases an "anti-wedge attitude" and the brand's signature quad light motif extends onto the car's sides.

The car also boasts these visual upgrades

The Genesis X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo Concept boasts a giant diffuser on the rear. A vertically-positioned brake light inspired by Formula 1 fog lights, and twin exhaust tips above the engine cover are also available.

It has a minimalist interior

Inside the Genesis X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo Concept, the two-seat cabin offers a minimalist design with built-in displays on the center console and steering wheel. Door cards feature rotary displays, while a large screen serves as the infotainment system. The driver's instrument cluster is integrated into the yoke-like steering wheel.