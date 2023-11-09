Retro-inspired Ford Mustang GT California Special debuts: Check features

By Pradnesh Naik 05:52 pm Nov 09, 2023

Ford Mustang GT California Special features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Ford)

Ford has taken the wraps off the 2024 Mustang GT California Special, showcasing a design inspired by the classic 1968 GT/CS model. This updated car will be available in both coupe and convertible versions, with the option of a six-speed manual or a ten-speed automatic gearbox. The general public will get their first glimpse of the retro-inspired muscle car at the upcoming 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show, scheduled for November 16.

The car flaunts Rave Blue-colored accents and special badges

Featuring eye-catching Rave Blue accents on the front air intakes, the 2024 Ford Mustang GT California Special also boasts a revamped grille with horizontal slats and darkened headlight bezels. Additional blue-colored accents adorn the 5.0, GT, and GT/CS badges. Inside, its cabin showcases perforated Navy Pier and Ebony Black leather upholstery, enhanced by Raptor Blue and Metal Gray stitching on the door panels, dashboard, center console, and steering wheel. Exclusive floor mats and a "California Special" badge are also available.

How much does the Mustang GT California Special cost?

For an extra $1,995 (around Rs. 1.66 lakh), Ford offers the California Special package on top of a Mustang GT Premium, which starts at $47,015 (roughly Rs. 39.16 lakh). Customers can select either standard 19-inch Carbonized Gray wheels with a Rave Blue GT/CS logo or Performance Pack wheels featuring a machined face and Rave Blue accents. Prospective buyers can already customize their ideal GT/CS on Ford's website and place an order ahead of its public debut.