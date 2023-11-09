Aprilia RS 457's prices in global markets now out



By Pradnesh Naik 05:27 pm Nov 09, 2023

Aprilia RS 457 features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Aprilia)

Aprilia has announced the pricing details for its highly anticipated motorcycle, the RS 457, in the US and Canadian markets. Pre-orders are now being accepted in these regions, with deliveries slated to begin between April and June. Although Indian motorcycle enthusiasts are eager for the supersport's debut in our country, there is no official word on its pricing yet. However, it is speculated that the bike will be more budget-friendly on our shores due to local manufacturing.

The supersport is backed by a new 457cc, parallel-twin engine

The Aprilia RS 457 boasts a similar design to its elder sibling, the RS 660 but draws power from a more compact 457cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that produces 47hp of power. This all-new engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox along with a quick shifter. Suspension duties on the bike are handled by inverted front forks and a rear mono-shock unit. Once launched, it will go head-to-head with competitors such as the KTM RC 390 and Kawasaki Ninja 400.

How much does the Aprilia RS 457 cost?

In the US market, the Aprilia RS 457 is priced at $6,799 (Rs. 5.66 lakh) for the Prismatic Dark and Opalescent Light color options, while the Racing Stripes variant is available for $6,899 (Rs. 5.74 lakh). Canadian buyers will need to shell out CAD 7,999 (Rs. 4.83 lakh) for the Racing Stripes model and CAD 7,799 (Rs. 4.71 lakh) for the other two color choices. The motorcycle's pricing in India remains uncertain at this time.