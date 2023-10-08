What makes Kawasaki ZX-4R special: Check best features

2023 Kawasaki ZX-4R rides on 17-inch designer wheels

Kawasaki launched the iconic middleweight supersport offering, the Ninja ZX-4R, in India in September. With an eye-watering price tag of Rs. 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Japanese marque only brought two batches of 25 units each. However, a report from Bikewale has now confirmed that the motorcycle has been sold out on our shores. Here's a look at the top features of the sports bike.

Before that, can you still buy Ninja ZX-4R?

Although both batches of the recently launched Ninja ZX-4R are now sold out, one can still book the bike via authorized dealerships. However, the booking amount has been hiked to Rs. 1.5 lakh, deliveries for which can be expected from February 2024.

Supersport features all-LED lighting setup, alloy wheels

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R is available only in a Metallic Spark Black paint scheme. It features a muscular fuel tank, dual pod LED headlight, an upright windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, full-fairing with flush-fitted indicators, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. The supersport packs a full-color 4.3-inch TFT screen with support for Bluetooth connectivity and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Equipped with 'Ram Air' intake system

To deliver maximum power, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R comes equipped with a "Ram Air" intake system. The system routes air to the air cleaner box via centrally positioned and side-mounted ducts. The setup has been designed with feedback from the flagship Ninja H2 model.

Gets high-grade suspension setup, radial-mounted front monobloc calipers

The 2023 Ninja ZX-4R features a dual-disc setup with radial-mounted monobloc calipers at the front, along with dual-channel ABS and traction control system to ensure the safety of the rider. The suspension duties on the high-performance motorcycle are taken care of by a high-grade Showa's Separate Function Fork with Big Piston (SFF-BP) inverted front fork and an adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

It draws power from a 399cc, inline-four engine

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R is fueled by a potent 399cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve, inline-four engine that develops a maximum power of 78hp at 14,500rpm and a peak torque of 39Nm at 13,000rpm. The mill is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter.