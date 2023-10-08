What to expect from Hero MotoCorp Hurikan motorcycles
Hero MotoCorp has trademarked the names Hurikan and Hurikan 440 in India, hinting at the development of new models based on the Harley-Davidson 440 platform. This is the second time the bikemaker has filed a trademark related to the 440 nomenclature, having previously registered the Nightster 440 name. The Hurikan 440 could be a premium motorcycle offering from the world's biggest two-wheeler manufacturer or possibly a third Harley-Davidson model for the Indian market.
New motorcycle will likely share components with X 440
The upcoming motorcycle is expected to share several components with the Harley-Davidson X 440 to maintain competitive pricing. The engine will likely be the same 440cc, oil-cooled, two-valve, SOHC single-cylinder unit found in the roadster from Harley-Davidson, which produces 27hp of power and 38Nm of torque. However, the engine could be tuned differently for this new model. The name "Hurikan" translates to cyclone or hurricane, suggesting a sportier version based on the 440 platform.
What we can expect from other future models
With Hero MotoCorp registering trademarks for both Hurikan and Hurikan 440, it is clearly planning to expand its line-up of premium motorcycles. While details about these new models are scarce, they will likely feature advanced technology and design elements to appeal to the growing market for high-end two-wheelers in India. As the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend and further solidify its presence in the premium segment on our shores.