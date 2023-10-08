What to expect from Hero MotoCorp Hurikan motorcycles

1/3

Auto 2 min read

What to expect from Hero MotoCorp Hurikan motorcycles

By Pradnesh Naik 09:58 pm Oct 08, 202309:58 pm

Harley-Davidson X 440 features an all-LED lighting setup (Representative image. Photo credit: Harley-Davidson)

Hero MotoCorp has trademarked the names Hurikan and Hurikan 440 in India, hinting at the development of new models based on the Harley-Davidson 440 platform. This is the second time the bikemaker has filed a trademark related to the 440 nomenclature, having previously registered the Nightster 440 name. The Hurikan 440 could be a premium motorcycle offering from the world's biggest two-wheeler manufacturer or possibly a third Harley-Davidson model for the Indian market.

2/3

New motorcycle will likely share components with X 440

The upcoming motorcycle is expected to share several components with the Harley-Davidson X 440 to maintain competitive pricing. The engine will likely be the same 440cc, oil-cooled, two-valve, SOHC single-cylinder unit found in the roadster from Harley-Davidson, which produces 27hp of power and 38Nm of torque. However, the engine could be tuned differently for this new model. The name "Hurikan" translates to cyclone or hurricane, suggesting a sportier version based on the 440 platform.

3/3

What we can expect from other future models

With Hero MotoCorp registering trademarks for both Hurikan and Hurikan 440, it is clearly planning to expand its line-up of premium motorcycles. While details about these new models are scarce, they will likely feature advanced technology and design elements to appeal to the growing market for high-end two-wheelers in India. As the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend and further solidify its presence in the premium segment on our shores.