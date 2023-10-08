Suzuki unveils 2024 V-STROM 800 ADV: Check out best features

The 2024 Suzuki V-STROM 800 gets an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Suzuki)

Suzuki has taken the wraps off the 2024 V-STROM 800 for the global markets. It carries a starting price tag of $9,899 (roughly Rs. 8.22 lakh) in the US. The ADV follows the Japanese marque's new-age design philosophy, with sharp and angular bodywork. The motorcycle competes against the likes of the Ducati Multistrada V2 and Triumph Tiger 900 in the middleweight adventure tourer category.

Why does this story matter?

Since 2001, the Suzuki V-STROM range has been a popular choice for people looking for practical, all-purpose motorcycles across the globe. However, the bikemaker fell behind its rivals due to the unavailability of a capable offering between the 650cc and 1,000cc category. To bridge this gap, the company has introduced the V-STROM 800 and 800DE with an all-new 776cc parallel-twin engine.

ADV features vertically stacked LED headlamps, rugged wheels

The 2024 V-STROM 800 ADV retains the silhouette of its elder sibling, the V-STROM 1050. It sits on a tubular steel frame and features a prominent beak, an adjustable windscreen, a raised handlebar, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, sharp-looking mirrors, and a 5.0-inch full-color TFT LCD instrument console with smartphone connectivity. The ADV rides on 19-inch (front) and 17-inch (rear) rugged alloy wheels.

Ride-by-wire throttle system with low rpm assist

The 2024 V-STROM 800 is equipped with a ride-by-wire electronic throttle system with a low rpm assist to help control the bike with ease in stop-and-go traffic. It works in tandem with the onboard electronic control module and Suzuki's TI-ISC (Throttle-body Integrated Idle Speed Control).

Motorcycle comes with Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS)

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2024 V-STROM 800 comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, switchable ABS, and Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS). It also gets the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (SIRS) and Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS). This collection of advanced electronic systems helps make the riding experience more controllable, predictable, and less tiring, even for new riders.

Bi-directional quickshifter for quick, easy gearshifts

Powering the 2024 V-STROM 800 is an all-new 776cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine that likely develops 83hp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 78Nm at 6,800rpm. The mill is linked to a six-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter.

