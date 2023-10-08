Royal Enfield officially teases Himalayan 452 ahead of launch

By Pradnesh Naik Oct 08, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will ride on wire-spoke wheels (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield has officially teased its upcoming Himalayan 452 ADV on its social media pages, featuring the bike against the stunning backdrop of the Himalayas. The white paint scheme harks back to the original Himalayan 411, which debuted in 2016. The new model sports Himalayan branding on the front mudguard and graphics of the mountain range on the fuel tank, side panel, and rear fender.

Take a look at RE's post on Twitter

To draw power from new 451.65cc, liquid-cooled engine

The teased Himalayan 452 showcases design elements like a beak fender, a high-set LED headlamp, a large fuel tank, a compact tail section, and split-type seats. It is likely to ride on a 21/17-inch wheel combination at the front and rear, respectively, with wire-spoke wheels. The ADV will feature a new 451.65cc, liquid-cooled engine that will generate 40hp of power and peak torque between 40-45Nm.

What to expect from Royal Enfield Himalayan 452

Anticipated to be priced at Rs. 2.7 lakh (ex-showroom), the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will compete against rivals like the KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G 310 GS, and Yezdi Adventure. Its powerful engine and distinctive design elements make it a formidable contender in the adventure bike market. It will provide riders with an exhilarating option for off-road exploration and long-distance touring.