Italjet debuts all-new Dragster 300 at 2023 EICMA: Check features

By Pradnesh Naik 05:02 pm Nov 09, 202305:02 pm

Italjet Dragster 300 rides on dual-tone designer wheels (Photo credit: Italjet)

A boutique Italian scooter maker, Italjet has unveiled its latest creation, the Dragster 300 at the ongoing EICMA 2023 in Milan. This global premiere follows the previously mentioned high-performance Dragster 559 Twin. Initially introduced as a concept in 2022, the Dragster 300 aims to provide a more attainable option for riders looking for a "smooth yet spirited ride," as Italjet describes it.

The scooter boasts premium components such as Brembo brake calipers

The Italjet Dragster 300 runs on a 278cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that generates 23.8hp of power and 26Nm of torque. In contrast to the Dragster 559 Twin's six-speed manual gearbox, the Dragster 300 employs a more conventional CVT, akin to its smaller counterparts, the Dragster 125 and 200. Additionally, the scooter boasts premium components such as Brembo calipers with dual-channel ABS and a distinctive single-sided front suspension system found in other Dragster models.

When will the Italjet Dragster 300 be available?

With a dry weight of just 128kg, the Italjet Dragster 300 aims to cater to riders of various sizes. Although it maintains the bold aesthetics of the Dragster series, it also offers practicality for daily use. The scooter maker has not yet announced pricing and availability details for the new model. However, it is anticipated to debut in the European region in 2024, before reaching other global markets.