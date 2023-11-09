Be prepared to wait longer for Tata SUVs this November

Be prepared to wait longer for Tata SUVs this November

Tata Motors recently added four revamped models to its SUV lineup in India. The new-generation Nexon and Nexon.ev arrived in September, followed by the updated Harrier and Safari in October. With an upbeat purchasing mood created by the festive season, potential customers usually opt to purchase a new vehicle during the auspicious time. Here's a look at the waiting period on the new-generation SUVs from the homegrown carmaker this November.

Waiting periods for Tata Nexon and Nexon.ev this month

Tata Nexon has an average waiting period of two months in the majority of cities in India. Buyers in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Gurugram can anticipate receiving their SUV in approximately one month, while those in Ghaziabad might have to wait up to three months. The Nexon.ev has a maximum waiting period of four months in Patna, while the shortest wait time of around 45 days is in cities such as Jaipur and Noida.

Availability of the Harrier and Safari on our shores

Out of all the SUVs on the list, the Tata Harrier is relatively the least accessible this November, with a maximum waiting period of up to two and a half months in Lucknow. On the other hand, the Safari boasts the briefest waiting period of around 15 days in the same city. It's crucial to remember that waiting periods may fluctuate based on factors like the selected variant, color choice, and location.