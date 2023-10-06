2023 Tata Safari's bookings open in India, launch soon

1/4

Auto 2 min read

2023 Tata Safari's bookings open in India, launch soon

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:30 pm Oct 06, 202305:30 pm

The Safari can be reserved by paying Rs. 21,000

Tata Motors is now taking reservations for the 2023 version of its flagship SUV, the Tata Safari in India. Eager customers can secure their spot with a deposit of Rs. 21,000, and deliveries are slated to begin later this month. The refreshed Safari boasts a new close-patterned grille adorned with bronze-colored vertical slats, an elongated LED bar on the hood, reimagined LED headlights, and an additional exterior color choice.

2/4

Updated exterior and interior features

The updated Tata Safari showcases various exterior enhancements, such as a connected LED taillight, a rear wiper with a washer, and an LED strip spanning the tailgate. Inside, the SUV features a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless mobile connectivity, a digital instrument panel sporting a new interface, ambient lighting, and a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo. Extra amenities encompass a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, an air purifier, and an ADAS safety package.

3/4

Engine options for the new Safari

Under the hood, the revamped Tata Safari retains its 2.0-liter diesel engine, producing 168hp of power and 350Nm of torque. This powertrain is paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter gearbox, directing power to the front wheels. Alongside the diesel engine, Tata Motors is rumored to be introducing a new 1.5-liter, turbo-petrol mill option.

4/4

What about its pricing and availability?

Although Tata Motors has yet to reveal an official launch date for the updated Safari, it's anticipated to hit the market in the coming weeks. It should cost more than the current model priced between Rs. 15.85-25.21 lakh (ex-showroom). With its fresh design and added features, the new Safari aims to draw in more customers and bolster Tata Motors' standing in the Indian SUV market.