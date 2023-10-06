Bookings open for 2023 Tata Harrier: Check features

By Pradnesh Naik 05:06 pm Oct 06, 202305:06 pm

2023 Tata Harrier comes equipped with Level-2 ADAS functions (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has officially begun taking reservations for the 2023 Harrier in India, against a token amount of Rs. 21,000. The refreshed SUV is set to launch in the next few weeks, alongside its elder sibling, the Safari facelift. The new Harrier is offered in seven color choices: Sunlit Yellow, Coral Red, Pebble Grey, Lunar White, Oberon Black, Seaweed Green, and Ash Grey.

It gets a redesigned grille and a two-spoke steering wheel

The revamped Harrier sports an updated front and rear design with modified bumpers, split-type LED headlights, a connecting-type LED DRL, and a redesigned grille. The alloy wheels get a fresh look, complemented by blacked-out wheel arches, roof rails, and ORVMs. Inside, the SUV boasts an all-new 12.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster with support for navigation. It also gets a two-spoke multi-functional steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo and touch-based HVAC controls.

It features a powered tailgate and a panoramic sunroof

The Harrier facelift comes packed with features such as a wireless charger, automatic climate control, air purifier, and multiple Level-2 ADAS functions with a blind-spot monitoring system. It also has a premium JBL-sourced 10-speaker surround sound system, 360-degree-view camera, electric parking brake, powered tailgate, and a panoramic sunroof. These additions aim to enhance the driving experience and cater to the demands of contemporary SUV buyers.

Powertrain details remain unchanged

Under the hood, the 2023 Harrier will continue to be powered by a 2.0-liter, "Kryotec," diesel engine that is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic torque converter gearbox. This BS6 Phase 2-compliant engine is tuned to deliver 168hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. With the facelift, Tata Motors seeks to solidify its position in the competitive mid-size SUV segment in India.