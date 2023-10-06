Toyota Crown Sport debuts with hybrid powertrain, unique cabin roof

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Toyota Crown Sport debuts with hybrid powertrain, unique cabin roof

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:09 pm Oct 06, 202304:09 pm

The car rides on 21-inch wheels

Toyota has introduced its latest addition to the Crown line-up, the 2024 Crown Sport. It is available for purchase in Japan. This new crossover model comes with a hybrid powertrain, and a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) variant is set to launch in December. The Crown Sport is shorter, wider, and taller than the US-specific 2024 Crown, measuring 4,719mm in length, 1,879mm in width, and 1,565mm in height. Its wheelbase is also slightly shorter at 2,768mm.

2/3

Advanced technology and performance

Under the hood, the Crown Sport features a 2.5-liter hybrid system, while the upcoming PHEV version will have a high-output density drive motor. The hybrid model also includes a larger Lithium-ion battery pack for increased electric range without sacrificing interior space. This vehicle is equipped with rear independent suspension and rear-wheel steering specifically designed for this model, and it sits on 21-inch wheels for a sporty and aggressive look.

3/3

Innovative sound-regulating ceiling and interior features

Inside, the Crown Sport debuts Toyota's first sound-regulating ceiling that reflects sounds inside the cabin for an improved auditory experience. The interior design is mostly unchanged from the standard Crown model, with necessary adjustments made to fit the crossover body style. The vehicle comes with dual 12.3-inch displays and all the tech features found in its North American counterpart. The 2024 Toyota Crown Sport is priced at JPY 5,900,000 (about Rs. 33 lakh).