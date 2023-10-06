Hyundai EXTER gets first price-hike, now costs Rs. 16,000 more

By Pradnesh Naik 03:54 pm Oct 06, 202303:54 pm

The EXTER is an entry-level SUV model for Hyundai in India (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has raised the price of its micro-SUV, the EXTER in India for the first time since its launch in July. This increase in cost affects all variants, except for the EX MT and SX (O) Connect AMT. The most notable change is in the SX(O) Connect MT dual-tone version, which now costs Rs. 16,000 more, while the top-of-the-line SX (O) Connect AMT dual-tone model sees a modest bump of Rs. 5,000 on our shores.

Variants and color options available for Hyundai EXTER

The EXTER is available in six trim levels namely EX, EX(O), S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect. These options cater to a wide range of budgets. Additionally, buyers can pick from a palette of nine colors, which includes Atlas White, Cosmic Blue, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Atlas Black with Abyss Black, Cosmic Blue with Abyss Black, and Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black. This variety lets customers tailor their cars according to their liking.

It is backed by a 1.2-liter, inline-four engine

Under the hood of the 2023 Hyundai Exter is a 1.2-liter, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that is paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT unit with paddle shifters. A CNG option is also available for those looking for a greener fuel source. The engine cranks out 82hp of power and 114Nm of torque when driving on petrol, while its CNG version delivers a slightly lower maximum power of 68hp and a peak torque of 95Nm.

It faces tough competition in the Indian market

The Hyundai EXTER faces tough competition in India from rivals like the Tata Punch and Citroen C3. With its recent price hike, the South Korean automaker aims to hold its ground in the market by offering a diverse line-up of variants and color choices, as well as both petrol-only and CNG engines. As buyers continue to search for vehicles that meet their unique needs and preferences, EXTER's range of options could be a key selling point.