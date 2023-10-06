First EV to reach Siachen Base is Mercedes-Benz's EQB



By Pradnesh Naik Oct 06, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQB features a dual motor setup in an all-wheel-drive configuration (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz has made history with the EQB 350 4MATIC as the first electric vehicle (EV) to reach Siachen Base, the northernmost point in India open to civilians. Journalist Bunny Punia achieved this milestone by driving the EV on a 1,500km journey from Delhi to Siachen, crossing five states and union territories in the process. The e-SUV packs a large 66.5 kWh battery pack and boasts a range of up to 423km on a single charge.

Here's a look at the journey from Delhi to Siachen

Punia's adventure started in Delhi, with the first stop in Jammu after covering 596km. The EV was charged multiple times during the trip, with the last fast charger available in Srinagar. From there, the EQB journeyed to Kargil, covering 228km, using 62% of the battery. It was followed by Leh at a distance of 210km, using a 46% charge. Finally, the team reached Siachen Base after covering an additional 200km and utilizing 49% charge.

Significance of the record-breaking drive for the Indian EV market

This remarkable journey showcases the potential of EVs to cover long distances and tackle challenges like tough terrains, freezing temperatures, and limited charging infrastructure. The Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4MATIC's record-breaking drive to Siachen Base highlights the progress in EV technology. It also serves as an inspiration to other carmakers to make further advancements to their existing or upcoming all-electric offerings.