By Pradnesh Naik 02:52 pm Oct 06, 2023

Yamaha Aerox MotoGP Edition rolls on 14-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha has broadened its MotoGP Edition line-up in India by introducing the Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition with a price tag of Rs. 1,48,300. This exclusive scooter joins the previously launched YZF-R15M, MT-15 V2.0, and Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid MotoGP Editions on our shores. For reference, the standard Aerox 155 comes in four colors namely Metallic Black, Racing Blue, Grey Vermillion, and Silver. It is available for Rs. 1,44,800 (all prices, ex-showroom).

It gets LED headlights for improved visibility during night rides

The Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition boasts a Class D-type LED headlamp for enhanced light distribution and visibility during night-time rides. Additionally, the scooter features a traction control system that cuts off power when it senses the rear wheel slipping. These upgrades aim to boost rider safety and overall riding experience on the performance-focused scooter, given the condition of road infrastructure in certain regions.

It is fueled by a 155cc, single-cylinder engine

The special edition Aerox 155 sports the same 155cc, "Blue Core," liquid-cooled engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), found in the R15M and MT-15 V2.0. However, the mill has been retuned to match the scooter's unique characteristics. It generates a maximum power of 14.7hp at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 13.9Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is also E20 fuel-compatible and includes an onboard diagnostics system.