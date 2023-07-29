Limited-run 2024 Krämer GP2-890RR revealed as track-only motorcycle: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 29, 2023 | 11:03 am 2 min read

2024 Krämer GP2-890RR features a fully-adjustable suspension setup

Krämer Motorcycles has unveiled its newest track-only motorbike, the 2024 GP2-890RR with a price tag of $39,995 (approximately Rs. 32.89 lakh). The production of the performance-focused supersport offering is limited to just 125 units. The racing bike is available in a "Brno Blue" matte finish or a "Brainerd Black" gloss paint scheme. Here's a look at the best features of the all-new two-wheeler.

Why does this story matter?

Started as a hobby in 2009 by Markus Krämer, Christof Henco, and Nico Rothe, Krämer Motorcycles has become one of the most revered names in the racing world. Its first offering, the "HKR EVO2" laid the foundations for the automaker. Specializing in creating some of the finest purpose-built racing machines, the bikemaker has been pushing the boundaries in design and performance since its inception.

The supersport features CNC-machined handlebar clamps and a double-bubble windscreen

The 2024 Krämer GP2-890RR retains the design of the 2023 GP2-890R but features subtle tweaks to its aerodynamic body panels for better performance. It flaunts a molded fiber full fairing, a tall 'double-bubble' windscreen, CNC-machined handlebar clamps with replaceable tubes, a Hyper Pro RC steering damper, and an upswept exhaust. It rides on 17-inch forged aluminum Dymag wheels with slick racing tires.

It gets an advanced GPS-based unit as an instrument cluster

The Krämer GP2-890RR uses an AiM MXS 1.3 Race GPS unit as its instrument console. The advanced GPS-based module also serves as a data logger, allowing the rider/team to collect essential telemetry data during its use on racetracks.

It comes equipped with a nine-level traction control system

For rider safety, the 2024 Krämer GP2-890RR comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels with Brembo Stylema calipers, along with a nine-level traction control system, wheelie control, adjustable engine braking and throttle map, and a pit lane speed limiter. Suspension duties are handled by WP Apex Pro 7543 closed-cartridge inverted front forks and an adjustable WP Apex Pro 7746 rear mono-shock unit.

It draws power from a KTM-sourced parallel-twin engine

The Krämer GP2-890RR runs on a KTM-sourced 889cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a PASC slipper clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter. The mill generates a maximum power of 138hp at 10,100rpm and a peak torque of 100Nm at 8,200rpm.

