The Safari is the flagship model for Tata Motors in India. Representative image (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

The upcoming Safari (facelift) has been generating excitement as Tata Motors continues to unveil teasers leading up to its eagerly awaited debut in India. The latest teaser showcases the SUV's new dual-tone alloy wheels, which seem larger than before, giving the vehicle a more assertive stance. This represents the first major design update for the rugged four-wheeler since its initial launch in February 2021.

The SUV will feature design enhancements for an upmarket look

The refreshed Tata Safari will feature several design enhancements, such as a new grille, full-width LED DRLs, and automatic LED headlights. Additionally, connected LED taillamps and revamped bumpers will also be included. While the interiors are under wraps, it's expected to resemble the recently teased Harrier (facelift), which will offer numerous high-end features such as a panoramic sunroof, a premium sound system, and a large infotainment panel with connectivity options.

Powertrain options will likely include a new turbo-petrol motor

The Safari (facelift) is anticipated to retain its current 170hp, 2.0-liter diesel engine, with both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. However, there are rumors that Tata may introduce an all-new 1.5-liter T-GDI turbo-petrol engine option, which could likely be offered with a Dual Clutch Automatic (DCA) and 6-speed manual gearbox. The new petrol motor might lure in more potential buyers.

When will the Tata Safari (facelift) launch in India?

The launch of the new Tata Safari is expected to occur in the coming days, with pre-bookings scheduled to begin today. The updated model will carry a premium over its predecessor, which ranges between Rs. 15.85 lakh and Rs. 25.21 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Once launched, the refreshed model will rival the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Hyundai ALCAZAR, and Mahindra XUV700.