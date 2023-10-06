This retro-looking scooter can do 0-100km/h in about 4 seconds

1/4

Auto 2 min read

This retro-looking scooter can do 0-100km/h in about 4 seconds

By Pradnesh Naik 01:42 pm Oct 06, 202301:42 pm

Piper Moto J1 features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Piper Moto)

Referred to as a "super scooter" by former Formula One engineer and founder John Piper, the retro-inspired Piper Moto J1 has been revealed. This stylish scooter packs a punch with its KTM-sourced 690cc, LC4, single-cylinder engine that churns out 67hp of maximum power. With a lightning-fast 0-96km/h time of just for seconds and a top speed of 193km/h, the J1 is no ordinary scooter. Weighing in at around 160kg, its mid-mounted engine guarantees a 50-50 weight distribution.

2/4

It flaunts a stylish retro-inspired design and high-quality components

The design of the Piper Moto J1 is a seamless blend of classic and modern aesthetics. Sporting two solo seats in tandem, the scooter's sleek lines are accentuated by ventilation ducts in the front fairing that encircle the instrument cluster. Its frame is crafted from tubular steel, while the bodywork features a carbon and epoxy woven composite material, that is pressure-cured. The scooter is fitted with high-quality components such as Brembo brakes and suspension setup from WP and Exe-TC.

3/4

It features a unique semi-automatic gearbox and 17-inch wire-spoked wheels

What sets the Piper Moto J1 apart from typical scooters are its 17-inch wire-spoked wheels, offering riders a wider range of tire options to choose from. Additionally, the scooter provides a one-of-a-kind shifting experience with its 6-speed semi-automatic gearbox. Unlike most gearless scooters, which are twist-and-go, the J1 enables manual shifting through an electronic shifter activated by toggle-type switches on the handlebar.

4/4

A limited production run is possible for the J1 scooter

A prototype of the Piper Moto J1 has been constructed, with plans for a limited production run if all goes smoothly. For those eager to learn more or to potentially snag one for themselves, head over to the Piper Moto's website for further details. This "super scooter" is set to revolutionize the global two-wheeler market with its unmatched fusion of style, performance, and innovation.