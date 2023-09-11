Limited-edition BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo launched at Rs. 76L

Auto

Written by Akash Pandey September 11, 2023 | 02:32 pm 2 min read

The car packs a Harman Kardon-sourced 16-speaker setup (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW has introduced a limited edition model of the 6 Series, called the Gran Turismo M Sport Signature, in India. The sedan is available exclusively via the company's online booking portal in a single 630i trim. Priced at Rs. 75.90 lakh (ex-showroom), this locally produced model boasts a striking exterior and luxurious features. It comes in four metallic colors: Carbon Black, Mineral White, Tanzanite Blue, and Skyscraper Grey.

Premium interiors elevate the vehicle's looks

The 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature offers a signature BMW kidney grille, laser light headlamps, LED taillamps, sloping roofline, 19-inch alloy wheels, and chrome-plated exhaust pipes. The premium cabin includes electrically adjustable seats with memory function, soft-close doors, an all-digital driver's display, a gesture-controlled 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a four-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. Rear passengers get two 10.25-inch touchscreens with screen mirroring function and two USB ports.

Performance and safety

The 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature houses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The motor generates 255hp of power and 400Nm of torque. The car can sprint from O-100km/h in just 6.5 seconds. It is equipped with six airbags, ABS with brake assist, a parking assistant, remote control parking, and a rear-view camera, among other safety features. The sedan also boasts a two-axle air suspension and has five drive modes.

