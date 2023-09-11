Honda launches 2023 CB300F bike with an OBD-2-compliant engine

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 11, 2023 | 02:29 pm 2 min read

The bike is offered in 3 shades

Japanese automaker Honda has introduced the 2023 CB300F in India, a streetfighter motorcycle that combines power, agility, and modern technology. Priced at Rs. 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the bike is available for booking at authorized BigWing dealerships across the country. The CB300F comes in a single Deluxe Pro variant with three color options: Sports Red, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, and Mat Axis Gray Metallic.

It gets all-LED lighting and a voice control system

The 2023 Honda CB300F boasts golden-colored inverted front forks and a five-step adjustable rear mono-shock unit for handling suspension duties. A fully digital instrument panel displays information such as a speedometer, a clock, an odometer, a tachometer, a fuel gauge, twin trip meters, and a gear position indicator. The motorcycle also features an all-LED lighting setup and Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS), adding to its modern appeal.

It runs on a 24hp, 293cc engine

The new Honda CB300F is powered by an OBD-2-compliant 293cc, single-cylinder, petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 24hp and 25.6Nm of peak torque. The bike features a 6-speed gearbox, an assist slipper clutch, and dual disc brakes (276mm front and 220mm rear) with dual-channel ABS. Honda's Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) comes as standard, ensuring a thrilling riding experience.

