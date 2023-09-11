Audi Q8 Festive Edition debuts at Rs. 1.2 crore

September 11, 2023

The car rides on 21-inch wheels (Photo credit: Audi)

German automaker Audi has introduced a limited-run Festive Edition of its flagship Q8 SUV, priced at Rs. 1.18 crore (ex-showroom). This premium offering is available in three color choices: Glacier White, Daytona Gray, and Mythos Black. The new model boasts exclusive design elements and features, setting it apart from the standard Q8 and RS Q8 variants in our market.

The car has LED lighting and 21-inch wheels

The Festive Edition Q8 comes with 21-inch five-spoke graphite gray diamond-finished alloy wheels, a Black styling plus package, an S-line exterior sports package, and a pronounced air intake. It also features LED strips with dynamic indicators, HD Matrix LED lights, frameless doors, and a panoramic sunroof. Inside, the cabin offers an 'Aero-acoustics' package, a buttonless MMI interface, four-zone climate control, and a driver-oriented cockpit.

A 3D sound system and 8 airbags are available inside

The Audi Q8's Festive Edition is equipped with a 3D B&O sound system, twin multimedia screens (10.09-inch and 8.59-inch), haptic and acoustic feedback, and handwriting recognition. Additionally, it includes an Audi Phone box light with wireless charging, and an Audi music and smartphone interface. A rear-view camera, eight airbags, ESP, and Park Assist with Parking Aid Plus, ensure the passengers' safety.

It hits a top speed of 250km/h

Powered by a 3.0-liter TFSI engine with 48V mild-hybrid technology, the Q8 Festive Edition produces 340hp of power and 500Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and hit a top speed of 250km/h. The engine is paired with an 8-speed Tiptronic gearbox. It also features a Quattro all-wheel drive system, electromagnetic power steering, suspension and damper control, and seven driving modes including 'individual' mode.

