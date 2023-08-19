2024 Mercedes-AMG GT coupe revealed as 2+2 grand tourer

2024 Mercedes-AMG GT coupe revealed as 2+2 grand tourer

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 19, 2023

2024 Mercedes-AMG GT features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Mercedes-AMG)

Mercedes-AMG has taken the wraps off the 2024 GT Coupe for the global markets. It is essentially a versatile 2+2 grand tourer with a fully-variable 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system. Available in "55" and "63" versions, both come equipped with a V8 engine and a nine-speed automatic transmission. However, the base AMG GT 55 Coupe is tuned to develop 469hp, while the range-topping AMG GT 63 Coupe delivers an impressive 577hp of maximum power.

The coupe gets a Panamericana grille and designer wheels

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT retains the overall design of the outgoing model. It features a few subtle tweaks to its front and rear fascia to make it more appealing. The coupe has a long and sculpted hood, sweptback LED "DIGITAL LIGHT" headlamps, a large Panamericana grille, a fastback-like sloping roofline, connected LED taillights with 3D effect, and blacked-out designer wheels. It also gets an active rear spoiler.

It flaunts Nappa leather upholstery and MBUX infotainment panel

Inside, its sporty cabin has a 2+2 seating configuration. It gets MANUFAKTUR Nappa leather upholstery, an AMG performance steering wheel with paddle shifters, multi-color ambient lighting, two-zone climate control, and bucket-type front seats. The coupe packs an 11.9-inch MBUX infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. An optional ENERGIZING Package Plus adds ventilation and massage functions for the front passengers.

It is backed by a 4.0-liter V8 engine

Powering the 2024 AMG GT is a potent 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that is mated to a 9-speed "AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G" transmission and a 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system. The coupe can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.1 seconds and hits a top speed of 315km/h.

