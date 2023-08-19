Lotus revives Type 66 as a limited-run race car

Auto

Lotus revives Type 66 as a limited-run race car

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 19, 2023 | 12:11 pm 2 min read

Lotus Type 66 was originally designed in 1970 (Photo credit: Lotus)

Lotus has taken the wraps off the Type 66 as an exclusive track-only race car. Limited to just 10 units, the ultra-rare Can-Am vehicle is priced at around $1.3 million (roughly Rs. 10.81 crore). The Type 66 is inspired by a "lost" design from 1970. It seamlessly blends the automaker's rich motorsport heritage with cutting-edge modern technology. Its carbon fiber body and aluminum chassis draw inspiration from a study commissioned by Lotus founder Colin Chapman.

How was the "lost" race car brought back to life?

To bring the "lost" Type 66 to life, designers utilized computer software to digitize quarter- and tenth-scale drawings, creating detailed 3D renderings. They also incorporated some of Colin Chapman's innovative ideas, such as a cockpit enclosure designed to reduce drag and enhance airflow to the rear wing. Lotus claims that the special car rivals the performance of a GT3 race car. It boasts an 830hp pushrod-type V8 engine, with Can-Am-inspired air trumpets, a sequential gearbox, and an ABS braking system.

Type 66 holds a special place in Lotus's history

The Lotus Type 66 holds a special place in Lotus's history, as it is based on designs from 1970 that never progressed beyond technical drawings and scale models. The Can-Am race car made its global debut at a motorsport gathering known as The Quail and will be showcased at the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance this year. Two time Formula 1 World Champion Emerson Fittipaldi and Clive Chapman, managing director of Classic Team Lotus, were both present at the unveiling.

Share this timeline